Cannolis in
West Chester
/
West Chester
/
Cannolis
West Chester restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA • PASTA
Limoncello West Chester
9 North Walnut St, West Chester
Avg 4.7
(1417 reviews)
Cannoli
$8.00
3 mini classic ricotta, chocolate chips
More about Limoncello West Chester
Tommy's Original Pizza
929 S High St, West Chester
No reviews yet
Cannoli (1)
$5.00
More about Tommy's Original Pizza
