Cannolis in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Limoncello West Chester

9 North Walnut St, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (1417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$8.00
3 mini classic ricotta, chocolate chips
More about Limoncello West Chester
Main pic

 

Tommy's Original Pizza

929 S High St, West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli (1)$5.00
More about Tommy's Original Pizza

