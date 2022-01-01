Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve chicken salad

Dartcor

 

Dartcor

145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken & Feta Salad$6.95
Marinated Pulled Chicken, Roasted Broccoli, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Crispy Chickpeas, Baby Kale, Crisp Romaine, Cucumber Tahini Dressing
Market Street Grill

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Market Street Grill

6 West Market Street, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.75
Chicken Finger Salad$10.75
Crisp Romaine topped with chicken fingers, tomatoes, pepper jack and homemade honey mustard
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad Protein Cup$3.99
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Salad Protein Cup$3.99
Chicken Salad Protein Cup$3.99
Rize Pizza

 

Rize Pizza

124 E Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.75
Grilled Chicken, house made croutons, grated parmesan cheese, topped with asiago cheese over a bed of romaine lettuce.
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Riggtown Oven

551 S. Matlack St, West Chester

Avg 4.4 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
Spicy chicken strips, onion rings & mozzarella over a garden salad
Shadyside Chicken Salad$10.00
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, green & red peppers, fries & cheddar cheese over a bed of romaine lettuce
Homemade Chicken Salad Hoagie$8.95
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Chicken Salad$7.29
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Feta, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onion, Tomatoes and Cucumber with Greek Feta Vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Salad Protein Cup$3.99
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.29
Romaine, Buffalo Popcorn Chicken, Onion, Tomato, Celery and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Please select dressing choice
Timothy's West Chester

 

Timothy's West Chester

929 S.High St., West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled Cajun chicken with mixed greens, cucumber, tomato,red onion, corn and black bean salsa, tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese, Cajun ranch dressing and salsa on the side.
Pizza Peddler

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.75
Chopped romaine hearts, hard boiled egg, and shredded Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Salad$8.50
Chicken Salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.75
