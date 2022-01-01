Chicken salad in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve chicken salad
Dartcor
145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester
|Pulled Chicken & Feta Salad
|$6.95
Marinated Pulled Chicken, Roasted Broccoli, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Crispy Chickpeas, Baby Kale, Crisp Romaine, Cucumber Tahini Dressing
Market Street Grill
6 West Market Street, West Chester
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.75
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$10.75
Crisp Romaine topped with chicken fingers, tomatoes, pepper jack and homemade honey mustard
Cafe Services
1354 Boot Rd, West Chester
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Protein Cup
|$3.99
|Grilled Chicken Buffalo Salad Protein Cup
|$3.99
|Chicken Salad Protein Cup
|$3.99
Rize Pizza
124 E Market Street, West Chester
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.00
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.75
Grilled Chicken, house made croutons, grated parmesan cheese, topped with asiago cheese over a bed of romaine lettuce.
Riggtown Oven
551 S. Matlack St, West Chester
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Spicy chicken strips, onion rings & mozzarella over a garden salad
|Shadyside Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, green & red peppers, fries & cheddar cheese over a bed of romaine lettuce
|Homemade Chicken Salad Hoagie
|$8.95
Cafe Services
1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$7.29
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Feta, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onion, Tomatoes and Cucumber with Greek Feta Vinaigrette
|Grilled Chicken Buffalo Salad Protein Cup
|$3.99
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$7.29
Romaine, Buffalo Popcorn Chicken, Onion, Tomato, Celery and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Timothy's West Chester
929 S.High St., West Chester
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled Cajun chicken with mixed greens, cucumber, tomato,red onion, corn and black bean salsa, tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese, Cajun ranch dressing and salsa on the side.