Chicken sandwiches in West Chester

Go
West Chester restaurants
Toast

West Chester restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Dartcor

145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries$7.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Vinegar Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Toasted Brioche
Dartcor
Market Street Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Market Street Grill

6 West Market Street, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.75
Market Street Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Limoncello West Chester

9 North Walnut St, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (1417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried boneless chicken breast, pickles, radicchio slaw, corropolese brioche bun
Limoncello West Chester
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$7.29
Chicken, Avocado, Cheddar, Lettuce and Tomato on Rye
Cafe Services
Rize Pizza image

 

Rize Pizza

124 E Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard, fontina cheese on brioche bun .
Comes with a side of either our house cut fries or seasoned curly fries - please specify in notes
Rize Pizza
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Riggtown Oven

551 S. Matlack St, West Chester

Avg 4.4 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter$8.95
Grilled Chicken served on a Kaiser Roll with fries on the side
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$8.00
Grilled Chicken topped with Ham, Swiss Cheese & Homemade Honey Mustard Dressing on a Kaiser Roll
Riggtown Oven
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$7.29
Chicken, Avocado, Cheddar, Lettuce and Tomato on Rye
Cafe Services
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Epicurean Feast

1373 Enterprise Drive, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
Epicurean Feast
Timothy's West Chester image

 

Timothy's West Chester

929 S.High St., West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy Chicken served with lettuce, tomato and pickle chips, mayonnaise and our signature “Nashville Sauce” served on an onion roll.
Timothy's West Chester
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Sandwich$7.75
Chicken Supreme Sandwich$8.25
Pizza Sandwich #6 Cajun Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms & Roasted Red Peppers
Grilled Cajun chicken, Portabella mushrooms, and roasted red peppers.
Pizza Peddler
Two Birds Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Two Birds Cafe

653 Downingtown Pike, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (241 reviews)
Takeout
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Two Birds Cafe

