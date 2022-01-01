Chicken sandwiches in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Dartcor
145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries
|$7.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Vinegar Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Toasted Brioche
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Market Street Grill
6 West Market Street, West Chester
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.75
PIZZA • PASTA
Limoncello West Chester
9 North Walnut St, West Chester
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
fried boneless chicken breast, pickles, radicchio slaw, corropolese brioche bun
Cafe Services
1354 Boot Rd, West Chester
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$7.29
Chicken, Avocado, Cheddar, Lettuce and Tomato on Rye
Rize Pizza
124 E Market Street, West Chester
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard, fontina cheese on brioche bun .
Comes with a side of either our house cut fries or seasoned curly fries - please specify in notes
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Riggtown Oven
551 S. Matlack St, West Chester
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter
|$8.95
Grilled Chicken served on a Kaiser Roll with fries on the side
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
|$8.00
Grilled Chicken topped with Ham, Swiss Cheese & Homemade Honey Mustard Dressing on a Kaiser Roll
Cafe Services
1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$7.29
Chicken, Avocado, Cheddar, Lettuce and Tomato on Rye
Epicurean Feast
1373 Enterprise Drive, West Chester
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
Timothy's West Chester
929 S.High St., West Chester
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Crispy Chicken served with lettuce, tomato and pickle chips, mayonnaise and our signature “Nashville Sauce” served on an onion roll.
PIZZA
Pizza Peddler
1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester
|Chicken Finger Sandwich
|$7.75
|Chicken Supreme Sandwich
|$8.25
|Pizza Sandwich #6 Cajun Chicken, Portabella Mushrooms & Roasted Red Peppers
Grilled Cajun chicken, Portabella mushrooms, and roasted red peppers.