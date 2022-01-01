Crispy chicken in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Dartcor
145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries
|$7.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Vinegar Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Toasted Brioche
Cafe Services
1354 Boot Rd, West Chester
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$7.29
Romaine, Buffalo Popcorn Chicken, Onion, Tomato, Celery and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Please select dressing choice
Rize Pizza
124 E Market Street, West Chester
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard, fontina cheese on brioche bun .
Comes with a side of either our house cut fries or seasoned curly fries - please specify in notes
Cafe Services
1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$7.29
Romaine, Buffalo Popcorn Chicken, Onion, Tomato, Celery and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Please select dressing choice
Peter Clark Kitchen
698 East Market Street, West Chester
|Crispy chicken + dill brioche
|$14.99
Buttermilk fried breast, garlic and dill pickle chips, chickpea aioli, mikes hot honey, greens and tomato served with sea salt + chive fries
|Crispy Chicken Katsu
|$15.99
roasted garlic tonkatsu sauce, kewpie, cucumber, tomato, bibb lettuce, asian slaw, toasted sourdough