Crispy chicken in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Dartcor

145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries$7.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Vinegar Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Toasted Brioche
More about Dartcor
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.29
Romaine, Buffalo Popcorn Chicken, Onion, Tomato, Celery and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Please select dressing choice
More about Cafe Services
Stove and Tap image

 

Stove and Tap

158 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wings$16.00
More about Stove and Tap
Rize Pizza image

 

Rize Pizza

124 E Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard, fontina cheese on brioche bun .
Comes with a side of either our house cut fries or seasoned curly fries - please specify in notes
More about Rize Pizza
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.29
Romaine, Buffalo Popcorn Chicken, Onion, Tomato, Celery and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Please select dressing choice
More about Cafe Services
Peter Clark Kitchen image

 

Peter Clark Kitchen

698 East Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy chicken + dill brioche$14.99
Buttermilk fried breast, garlic and dill pickle chips, chickpea aioli, mikes hot honey, greens and tomato served with sea salt + chive fries
Crispy Chicken Katsu$15.99
roasted garlic tonkatsu sauce, kewpie, cucumber, tomato, bibb lettuce, asian slaw, toasted sourdough
More about Peter Clark Kitchen

