Egg rolls in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve egg rolls

b12e8cc0-434b-49db-8de1-6672f98c78fd image

 

Rize Pizza

124 E Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rib Eye Egg Rolls$12.00
Rib-eye steak meat sautéed together with caramelized onions and sharp white cheddar cheese, wrapped in a spring roll with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Rize Pizza
Timothy's West Chester image

 

Timothy's West Chester

929 S.High St., West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Egg Rolls$14.00
Philadelphia cheesesteak, onions and melted cheese. Served with a side of ancho Chili ketchup.
More about Timothy's West Chester
Cheese Steak Egg Roll image

PASTA

Bar Avalon

116 E Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (1054 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Steak Egg Roll$15.00
braised short rib, caramelized onion, mozzarella & cheddar.
More about Bar Avalon
Two Birds Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Two Birds Cafe

653 Downingtown Pike, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (241 reviews)
Takeout
PORK ROLL EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$7.00
More about Two Birds Cafe

