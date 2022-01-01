Egg rolls in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Rize Pizza
Rize Pizza
124 E Market Street, West Chester
|Rib Eye Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Rib-eye steak meat sautéed together with caramelized onions and sharp white cheddar cheese, wrapped in a spring roll with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Timothy's West Chester
Timothy's West Chester
929 S.High St., West Chester
|Philly Egg Rolls
|$14.00
Philadelphia cheesesteak, onions and melted cheese. Served with a side of ancho Chili ketchup.
More about Bar Avalon
PASTA
Bar Avalon
116 E Gay St, West Chester
|Cheese Steak Egg Roll
|$15.00
braised short rib, caramelized onion, mozzarella & cheddar.