Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in West Chester

Go
West Chester restaurants
Toast

West Chester restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad on a Croissant$6.99
More about Cafe Services
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad & Egg Club$8.25
Egg Salad Sandwich$4.75
More about Pizza Peddler

Browse other tasty dishes in West Chester

Avocado Salad

Curry

Pies

Taco Pizza

Peanut Butter Cookies

Bleu Burgers

Fresh Fruit Cup

Croissants

Map

More near West Chester to explore

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston