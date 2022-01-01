Fish and chips in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve fish and chips
Cafe Services
1354 Boot Rd, West Chester
|FISH & CHIPS: Atlantic Crispy Cod served with French Fries and Tartar Sauce
|$7.99
Stove and Tap
158 W Gay St, West Chester
|Fish & Chips
|$24.00
IPA beer battered cod, tarter sauce
|Fish & Chips
|$28.20
IPA beer battered cod, tarter sauce
Four Dogs Tavern
1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
malt vinegar
Timothy's West Chester
929 S.High St., West Chester
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Lightly fried beer battered white cod, served with fries and house made coleslaw and our lemon tartar sauce.