Fish and chips in West Chester

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS: Atlantic Crispy Cod served with French Fries and Tartar Sauce$7.99
More about Cafe Services
Stove and Tap image

 

Stove and Tap

158 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$24.00
IPA beer battered cod, tarter sauce
Fish & Chips$28.20
IPA beer battered cod, tarter sauce
More about Stove and Tap
Four Dogs Tavern image

 

Four Dogs Tavern

1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester

Avg 4.2 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$22.00
malt vinegar
More about Four Dogs Tavern
Timothy's West Chester image

 

Timothy's West Chester

929 S.High St., West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$17.00
Lightly fried beer battered white cod, served with fries and house made coleslaw and our lemon tartar sauce.
More about Timothy's West Chester
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$10.95
More about Pizza Peddler

