Fried chicken sandwiches in West Chester

Dartcor
145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries
|$7.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Vinegar Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Toasted Brioche
PIZZA • PASTA
Limoncello West Chester
9 North Walnut St, West Chester
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
fried boneless chicken breast, pickles, radicchio slaw, corropolese brioche bun
Rize Pizza
124 E Market Street, West Chester
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard, fontina cheese on brioche bun .
Comes with a side of either our house cut fries or seasoned curly fries - please specify in notes