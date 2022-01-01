Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
Toast

West Chester restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Dartcor

145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries$7.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Vinegar Slaw, Spicy Aioli, Toasted Brioche
More about Dartcor
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Limoncello West Chester

9 North Walnut St, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (1417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried boneless chicken breast, pickles, radicchio slaw, corropolese brioche bun
More about Limoncello West Chester
Rize Pizza image

 

Rize Pizza

124 E Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard, fontina cheese on brioche bun .
Comes with a side of either our house cut fries or seasoned curly fries - please specify in notes
More about Rize Pizza
Two Birds Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Two Birds Cafe

653 Downingtown Pike, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (241 reviews)
Takeout
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
More about Two Birds Cafe

