Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in West Chester

Go
West Chester restaurants
Toast

West Chester restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Garden Salad$7.29
Side Garden Salad$2.99
Fresh Greens, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion and Bell Pepper.
More about Cafe Services
Garden Salad image

 

Rize Pizza

124 E Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$10.00
Cucumbers, carrots, purple cabbage, red onion and grape tomatoes over a mixture of baby spinach and romaine.
More about Rize Pizza
Riggtown Oven image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Riggtown Oven

551 S. Matlack St, West Chester

Avg 4.4 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, green & red peppers, hard-boiled egg & homemade croutons
More about Riggtown Oven
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$2.99
Fresh Greens, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion and Bell Pepper.
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Epicurean Feast

1373 Enterprise Drive, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about Epicurean Feast

Browse other tasty dishes in West Chester

Curly Fries

Pretzels

Curry

Tuna Melt Sandwiches

Egg Rolls

Fajitas

Chocolate Cake

Cheese Fries

Map

More near West Chester to explore

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston