Garlic bread in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
Toast

West Chester restaurants that serve garlic bread

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday Entree: Penne Pasta with Marinara and Garlic Bread$6.99
More about Cafe Services
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.75
More about Pizza Peddler

