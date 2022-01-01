Greek salad in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
1354 Boot Rd, West Chester
|Greek Salad - Vegetarian
|$6.99
Romaine, Feta, Black Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, and Banana Peppers with Greek Feta Vinaigrette on the side
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$7.29
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Feta, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onion, Tomatoes and Cucumber with Greek Feta Vinaigrette
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$7.29
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Feta, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onion, Tomatoes and Cucumber with Greek Feta Vinaigrette
|Greek Salad - Vegetarian
|$6.99
Romaine, Feta, Black Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, and Banana Peppers with Greek Feta Vinaigrette on the side