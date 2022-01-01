Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve greek salad

Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad - Vegetarian$6.99
Romaine, Feta, Black Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, and Banana Peppers with Greek Feta Vinaigrette on the side
Greek Chicken Salad$7.29
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Feta, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onion, Tomatoes and Cucumber with Greek Feta Vinaigrette
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Chicken Salad$7.29
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Feta, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onion, Tomatoes and Cucumber with Greek Feta Vinaigrette
Greek Salad - Vegetarian$6.99
Romaine, Feta, Black Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, and Banana Peppers with Greek Feta Vinaigrette on the side
More about Cafe Services
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$5.75
More about Pizza Peddler

