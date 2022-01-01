Mac and cheese in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Stove and Tap
158 W Gay St, West Chester
|Brisket Mac and Cheese
|$13.00
cheddar cheese
Four Dogs Tavern
1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester
|Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
Artisan cheeses, prosciutto & house salad.
*Can NOT be prepared gluten free
Mae's WC
39 W Gay St, West Chester
|Mac n Cheese
|$7.25
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$30.00
Baked Mac & Cheese with Toasted Bread Crumbs