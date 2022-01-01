Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Stove and Tap image

 

Stove and Tap

158 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Mac and Cheese$13.00
cheddar cheese
More about Stove and Tap
Rize Pizza image

 

Rize Pizza

124 E Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac And Cheese Bites$12.00
More about Rize Pizza
Item pic

 

Four Dogs Tavern

1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester

Avg 4.2 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$20.00
Artisan cheeses, prosciutto & house salad.
*Can NOT be prepared gluten free
More about Four Dogs Tavern
Mae's WC image

 

Mae's WC

39 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac n Cheese$7.25
Baked Mac & Cheese$30.00
Baked Mac & Cheese with Toasted Bread Crumbs
More about Mae's WC
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac n Cheese$5.99
More about Pizza Peddler

