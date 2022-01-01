Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Margherita pizza in
West Chester
/
West Chester
/
Margherita Pizza
West Chester restaurants that serve margherita pizza
PIZZA • PASTA
Limoncello West Chester
9 North Walnut St, West Chester
Avg 4.7
(1417 reviews)
Margherita Pizza (vg)
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about Limoncello West Chester
PASTA
Bar Avalon
116 E Gay St, West Chester
Avg 4.9
(1054 reviews)
Margherita Pizza personal neopolitan
$17.00
10 inch personal Neapolitan pizza
More about Bar Avalon
Browse other tasty dishes in West Chester
Mushroom Soup
Seafood Salad
Cheese Fries
Cookies
Club Salad
Lentil Soup
French Toast
Croissants
More near West Chester to explore
Malvern
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Downingtown
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Exton
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
Chester Springs
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Newtown Square
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(41 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(323 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(393 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston