Margherita pizza in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve margherita pizza

PIZZA • PASTA

Limoncello West Chester

9 North Walnut St, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (1417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza (vg)
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about Limoncello West Chester
PASTA

Bar Avalon

116 E Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (1054 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Margherita Pizza personal neopolitan$17.00
10 inch personal Neapolitan pizza
More about Bar Avalon

