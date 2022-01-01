Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
West Chester
/
West Chester
/
Muffins
West Chester restaurants that serve muffins
Cafe Services
1354 Boot Rd, West Chester
No reviews yet
Blueberry Muffin
$1.79
Fresh Blueberry Muffin
Chocolate Muffin
$1.79
Banana Nut Muffin
$1.79
More about Cafe Services
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bistro
1502 W Chester Pike, West Chester
Avg 3.8
(172 reviews)
$2 Muffin
$2.00
Muffins
$3.00
More about Bagel Bistro
