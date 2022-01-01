Pancakes in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Market Street Grill
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Market Street Grill
6 West Market Street, West Chester
|PANCAKE
|$4.25
Plate sized pancake (1) served with butter and syrup
|SHORTSTACK PANCAKE
|$6.75
Plate sized pancakes (2) served with butter and syrup
More about Bagel Bistro
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bistro
1502 W Chester Pike, West Chester
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)
|$7.95
|Single Pancake
|$2.95
More about Pizza Peddler
PIZZA
Pizza Peddler
1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester
|2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$6.95