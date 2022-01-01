Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve penne

Penne alla Vodka image

PIZZA • PASTA

Limoncello West Chester

9 North Walnut St, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (1417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne alla Vodka$20.00
pancetta, sweet peas, vodka rosé
More about Limoncello West Chester
Bar Avalon image

PASTA

Bar Avalon

116 E Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.9 (1054 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Vodka$19.00
penne pasta, pancetta, vodka sauce
You can add crab or chicken for extra charge after you select
Chicken Pomodoro & Penne$20.00
Grilled chicken topped with marinara, basil and mozzarella served with penne marinara
Kids Penne White Meatballs$14.95
More about Bar Avalon
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Penne$12.95
Penne Ala Vodka$15.95
More about Pizza Peddler

