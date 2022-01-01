Penne in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve penne
More about Limoncello West Chester
PIZZA • PASTA
Limoncello West Chester
9 North Walnut St, West Chester
|Penne alla Vodka
|$20.00
pancetta, sweet peas, vodka rosé
More about Bar Avalon
PASTA
Bar Avalon
116 E Gay St, West Chester
|Penne Vodka
|$19.00
penne pasta, pancetta, vodka sauce
You can add crab or chicken for extra charge after you select
|Chicken Pomodoro & Penne
|$20.00
Grilled chicken topped with marinara, basil and mozzarella served with penne marinara
|Kids Penne White Meatballs
|$14.95