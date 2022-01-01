Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve pies

Rize Pizza image

 

Rize Pizza

124 E Market Street, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cauliflower Holiday Pie$16.00
Our newest addition to the Rise menu. An upside down pizza with fresh spinach, basil, and tomato's finished with a dash of sea salt, a touch of olive oil, and ricotta
Sm Holiday Pie$17.00
Our newest addition to the Rise menu. An upside down pizza with fresh spinach, basil, and tomato's finished with a dash of sea salt, a touch of olive oil, and ricotta
Cauliflower Tomato Pie$10.00
Just our good old homemade tomato sauce. No cheese.
More about Rize Pizza
Item pic

 

Four Dogs Tavern

1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester

Avg 4.2 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Meringue Ice Cream Pie$11.00
Four Dog's signature dessert
More about Four Dogs Tavern
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
18" Upside Down Pie$21.99
Lg Upside Down Pie$17.99
Pizza cheese, provolone cheese, pizza sauce.
More about Pizza Peddler
Item pic

 

Wrong Crowd Beer Co.

342 Hannum Avenue, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pie$11.00
Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil
More about Wrong Crowd Beer Co.

