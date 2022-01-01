Pies in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve pies
Rize Pizza
124 E Market Street, West Chester
|Cauliflower Holiday Pie
|$16.00
Our newest addition to the Rise menu. An upside down pizza with fresh spinach, basil, and tomato's finished with a dash of sea salt, a touch of olive oil, and ricotta
|Sm Holiday Pie
|$17.00
Our newest addition to the Rise menu. An upside down pizza with fresh spinach, basil, and tomato's finished with a dash of sea salt, a touch of olive oil, and ricotta
|Cauliflower Tomato Pie
|$10.00
Just our good old homemade tomato sauce. No cheese.
Four Dogs Tavern
1300 West Strasburg Road, West Chester
|Lemon Meringue Ice Cream Pie
|$11.00
Four Dog's signature dessert
PIZZA
Pizza Peddler
1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester
|18" Upside Down Pie
|$21.99
|Lg Upside Down Pie
|$17.99
Pizza cheese, provolone cheese, pizza sauce.