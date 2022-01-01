Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pumpkin pies in
West Chester
/
West Chester
/
Pumpkin Pies
West Chester restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
Mae's WC
39 W Gay St, West Chester
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Pie
$35.00
More about Mae's WC
The Salty Cow Restaurant
840 East Street Road, West Chester
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Pie
$5.95
Pumpkin sauce, ginger snaps & graham crackers
More about The Salty Cow Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in West Chester
Home Fries
Tortellini
Chicken Tenders
Pudding
Tiramisu
Angus Burgers
Baklava
Egg Rolls
More near West Chester to explore
Malvern
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Downingtown
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Exton
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Newtown Square
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
Chester Springs
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(550 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(70 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(58 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(365 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(448 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(709 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(566 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston