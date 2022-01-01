Quesadillas in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve quesadillas
Dartcor
145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester
|Quesadilla
|$4.95
Pepper Jack, Portobello Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Roasted Corn, Scallions, Whole Wheat Tortilla
with Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa & Sour Cream
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester
8 W Gay St, West Chester
|BREAKFAST VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$9.25
Organic scrambled egg, spinach, kale, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese
|BACON HOT MESS QUESADILLA
|$9.25
Organic scrambled egg, chopped bacon, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese
Cafe Services
1354 Boot Rd, West Chester
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.99
Shredded Mexican Chicken, Sauteed Onions and Peppers with Monterey Jack Cheese
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Cafe Services
1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.99
Shredded Mexican Chicken, Sauteed Onions and Peppers with Monterey Jack Cheese
Epicurean Feast
1373 Enterprise Drive, West Chester
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
Timothy's West Chester
929 S.High St., West Chester
|Classic Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, three-cheese blend, green peppers and onions. Served in a flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa.