Quesadillas in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve quesadillas

Quesadilla image

 

Dartcor

145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$4.95
Pepper Jack, Portobello Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Roasted Corn, Scallions, Whole Wheat Tortilla
with Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa & Sour Cream
More about Dartcor
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester

8 W Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.8 (3796 reviews)
Takeout
BREAKFAST VEGGIE QUESADILLA$9.25
Organic scrambled egg, spinach, kale, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese
BACON HOT MESS QUESADILLA$9.25
Organic scrambled egg, chopped bacon, potato, caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, monterey/cheddar and american cheese
More about JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

1354 Boot Rd, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$7.99
Shredded Mexican Chicken, Sauteed Onions and Peppers with Monterey Jack Cheese
Quesadilla$6.99
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1306 Goshen Parkway, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$7.99
Shredded Mexican Chicken, Sauteed Onions and Peppers with Monterey Jack Cheese
More about Cafe Services
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Epicurean Feast

1373 Enterprise Drive, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
More about Epicurean Feast
Timothy's West Chester image

 

Timothy's West Chester

929 S.High St., West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled chicken, three-cheese blend, green peppers and onions. Served in a flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa.
More about Timothy's West Chester
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$7.95
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
More about Pizza Peddler

