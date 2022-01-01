Salmon salad in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve salmon salad
Dartcor
145 Brandywine Pkwy, West Chester
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Roasted Atlantic Salmon, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard Cooked Egg, Roasted Corn, Cherry Tomato, Radish, Avocado, Baby Spinach, Romaine, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch
Timothy's West Chester
929 S High St, West Chester
|Grilled Salmon and Asparagus Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, Cajun salmon, asparagus, roasted almonds, cucumbers, grape tomatoes and mandarin oranges. Served with basil lime dressing.
Timothy's West Chester
929 S.High St., West Chester
|Salmon Asparagus Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens topped with cajun salmon, grilled asparagus, roasted almonds, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin
oranges. House-made basil lime dressing on the side.
Bar Avalon
116 E Gay St, West Chester
|Asian Salmon Salad
|$24.00
Pan seared Scottish Salmon over an arugula salad with oranges, udon noodles chopped veggies and sesame vinaigrette