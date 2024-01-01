Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Market Street Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Market Street Grill

6 West Market Street, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (2888 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sandwich$9.25
More about Market Street Grill
Mae's WC image

 

Mae's WC

39 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seared Salmon Sandwich$19.00
Seared Salmon Wrap with Bacon, Shaved Napa Cabbage, & Green Goddess Dressing
More about Mae's WC

