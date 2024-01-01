Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon sandwiches in
West Chester
/
West Chester
/
Salmon Sandwiches
West Chester restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Market Street Grill
6 West Market Street, West Chester
Avg 4.7
(2888 reviews)
Salmon Sandwich
$9.25
More about Market Street Grill
Mae's WC
39 W Gay St, West Chester
No reviews yet
Seared Salmon Sandwich
$19.00
Seared Salmon Wrap with Bacon, Shaved Napa Cabbage, & Green Goddess Dressing
More about Mae's WC
