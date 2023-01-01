Steak burritos in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve steak burritos
More about Timothy's West Chester
Timothy's West Chester
929 S.High St., West Chester
|Steak Burrito
|$17.50
More about Saxbys - West Chester University
Saxbys - West Chester University
701 S High Street, West Chester
|Habanero Steak Breakfast Burrito
|$6.75
"Heroes Eat (Breakfast) Burritos. Crush your day with steak, fluffy scrambled eggs, potato tots, melted cheddar, creamy American cheese, and Saint Lucifer Habanero Spice, all wrapped up in a warm, golden brown flour tortilla. Substitute a Gluten-Free* Tortilla if you'd like!
*Our Breakfast Burritos are prepared in an environment where there is a risk of cross-contamination with gluten. Guests with Celiac or gluten sensitivities should know that we cannot guarantee that your order will not touch gluten in the preparation process.