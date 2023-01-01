Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sticky buns in
West Chester
/
West Chester
/
Sticky Buns
West Chester restaurants that serve sticky buns
SANDWICHES
Two Birds Cafe
653 Downingtown Pike, West Chester
Avg 4.9
(241 reviews)
STICKY BUN
$5.00
More about Two Birds Cafe
City Buns
34 South High Street, West Chester
No reviews yet
Pistachio Sticky Bun
$5.50
Maple Pecan Sticky Bun
$5.50
More about City Buns
Browse other tasty dishes in West Chester
Salmon Salad
Meatloaf
Stromboli
Cobb Salad
Sliders
Egg Sandwiches
Turkey Clubs
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near West Chester to explore
Downingtown
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Malvern
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Exton
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Newtown Square
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
Chester Springs
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(569 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(379 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(462 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(749 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(587 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston