Tacos in West Chester

West Chester restaurants
West Chester restaurants that serve tacos

JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester

8 W Gay St, West Chester

Avg 4.8 (3796 reviews)
Takeout
BREAKFAST TACO$8.75
Two housemade corn tortillas with organic scrambled egg, monterey/cheddar, bean, pico and avocado
More about JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester
Stove and Tap image

 

Stove and Tap

158 W Gay St, West Chester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Taco$16.00
shaved cabbage, jalapeno, avocado, cilantro, sriracha aioli
More about Stove and Tap
Riggtown Oven image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Riggtown Oven

551 S. Matlack St, West Chester

Avg 4.4 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Taco - Chicken Pizza
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese topped w/ Sour Cream
Taco - Steak Pizza
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese topped w/ Sour Cream
More about Riggtown Oven
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Love Again Local

18 South Church Street, West Chester

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasoned Taco Meat$6.00
Taco Tuesday?? Tacos can and should be consumed any and every day of the week! Pre-seasoned and ready to warm up and smother with toppings...this stuff is TASTY!
More about Love Again Local
Timothy's West Chester image

 

Timothy's West Chester

929 S.High St., West Chester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Grilled shrimp, baja slaw, ancho chili honey sauce, fresh lime and topped with guacamole.
Mexican Street Tacos$17.00
Shredded short rib, Siracha aioli, queso fresco and slaw.
Chicken Tacos$17.00
More about Timothy's West Chester
Pizza Peddler image

PIZZA

Pizza Peddler

1177 Wilmington Pike, West Chester

Avg 4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$10.95
Lg Taco Pizza$18.95
Sm Taco Pizza$16.95
More about Pizza Peddler

