Tacos in West Chester
West Chester restaurants that serve tacos
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester
8 W Gay St, West Chester
|BREAKFAST TACO
|$8.75
Two housemade corn tortillas with organic scrambled egg, monterey/cheddar, bean, pico and avocado
Stove and Tap
158 W Gay St, West Chester
|Tuna Taco
|$16.00
shaved cabbage, jalapeno, avocado, cilantro, sriracha aioli
WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Riggtown Oven
551 S. Matlack St, West Chester
|Taco - Chicken Pizza
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese topped w/ Sour Cream
|Taco - Steak Pizza
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese topped w/ Sour Cream
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Love Again Local
18 South Church Street, West Chester
|Seasoned Taco Meat
|$6.00
Taco Tuesday?? Tacos can and should be consumed any and every day of the week! Pre-seasoned and ready to warm up and smother with toppings...this stuff is TASTY!
Timothy's West Chester
929 S.High St., West Chester
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Grilled shrimp, baja slaw, ancho chili honey sauce, fresh lime and topped with guacamole.
|Mexican Street Tacos
|$17.00
Shredded short rib, Siracha aioli, queso fresco and slaw.
|Chicken Tacos
|$17.00