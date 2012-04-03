Go
Banner picView gallery

West Coast Cafe and Lounge - 1210 Michigan Ave

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1210 Michigan Ave

Sheboygan, WI 53081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

1210 Michigan Ave, Sheboygan WI 53081

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Local Press Eatery
orange star4.7 • 213
502 S 8th St Sheboygan, WI 53081
View restaurantnext
Cocina Mi Familia
orange starNo Reviews
1423 Union Avenue Sheboygan, WI 53081
View restaurantnext
Nexdine - Rocky Knoll, WI - 337
orange starNo Reviews
N7135 Rocky Knoll Parkway Plymouth, WI 53073
View restaurantnext
Bada BingZ Pizza - Fredonia
orange star4.3 • 143
213 S Main St Cedar Grove, WI 53013
View restaurantnext
Midway Eat BBQ-MEXICAN GRILL AND BAR
orange starNo Reviews
n529 state hwy 57 Random Lake, WI 53075
View restaurantnext
Digger Dave's - 714 Buffalo Street
orange starNo Reviews
714 Buffalo Street Manitowoc, WI 54220
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sheboygan

Local Press Eatery
orange star4.7 • 213
502 S 8th St Sheboygan, WI 53081
View restaurantnext
Frank's Place
orange star4.6 • 57
3023 N 15th St Sheboygan, WI 53083
View restaurantnext
Bill's Corner Cafe
orange star4.3 • 12
2927 S. 8th St Sheboygan, WI 53081
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Sheboygan

Port Washington

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

West Coast Cafe and Lounge - 1210 Michigan Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston