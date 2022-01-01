Go
Toast

West Coast Philly's

Come in and enjoy!

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1902 S. Pacific • $$

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Meal- 2 Chicken Tenders, fries and apple juice$7.99
Chicken Steak$12.00
Grilled Chicken breast with caramelized onions and bell peppers, perfectly seasoned and topped with white American cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1902 S. Pacific

San Pedro CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

West Coast Philly's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Brouwerij West

No reviews yet

Welcome to our craft brewery and beer garden in Warehouse No. 9 at the port of LA in San Pedro!

Conrad's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston