West Coast Philly's
Come in and enjoy!
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1902 S. Pacific • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1902 S. Pacific
San Pedro CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
West Coast Philly's
Come in and enjoy!!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Brouwerij West
Welcome to our craft brewery and beer garden in Warehouse No. 9 at the port of LA in San Pedro!
Conrad's Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!