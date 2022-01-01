Go
West Coast Smoke & Tap House

Welcome to West Coast Smoke and Tap House, your neighborhood pub! We have a rotating draft beer selection featuring some of the finest brews around. Check out our daily specials food board on our social media. We have friendly new staff and new food items, including soups, sandwiches, and salads. We are open at noon, seven days a week.

6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942

Popular Items

Kid's Burger Sliders
Kid's Hot Dog
Chips, Guac & Salsa$11.00
Basket Sriracha Onion Rings$9.50
West Coast Tots$11.00
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Basket Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Chicken Strips$11.00
Basket of Fries$8.00
Basket Onion Rings$10.00
Location

La Mesa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
