West Coast Smoke & Tap House
Welcome to West Coast Smoke and Tap House, your neighborhood pub! We have a rotating draft beer selection featuring some of the finest brews around. Check out our daily specials food board on our social media. We have friendly new staff and new food items, including soups, sandwiches, and salads. We are open at noon, seven days a week.
6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942
Popular Items
Location
6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pioneer BBQ DNU
Something for everyone on this menu including our signature Texas style BBQ smoked low and slow over oak for 12-16
hours. Healthful options including entrée-sized salads and bowls loaded with grains, fresh veggies, hearty protiens, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food sides.
***A 4% surcharge will be added to all Guest checks to help cover increasing costs and in our support of the recent increases to minimum wage and benefits for our dedicated Team Members.
Pioneer BBQ
Something for everyone on this menu including our signature Texas style BBQ smoked low and slow over oak for 12-16
hours. Healthful options including entrée-sized salads and bowls loaded with grains, fresh veggies, hearty protiens, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food sides.
***A 4% surcharge will be added to all Guest checks to help cover increasing costs and in our support of the recent increases to minimum wage and benefits for our dedicated Team Members.
Deano's Pub
Friendly Staff and great drinks!
Sombrero Mexican Food
Come in and enjoy!