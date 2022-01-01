Go
Toast

West Coast Sourdough

Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!

7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Clam Chowder
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
#9 Cracked Pepper Turkey
Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#2 French Dip
Thinly sliced Roast Beef with our House Sauce, Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread with a side of our Au Jus sauce. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
#1 Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey with our Pesto Aioli on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#5 Ham
Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#3 Pastrami
Thinly sliced Lean Pastrami, on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
See full menu

Location

7600 Elk Grove Blvd Suite#120

Elk grove CA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boba Tea House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Falafel Corner - Elk Grove

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

07 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Jacks Urban Eats

No reviews yet

Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston