West Coast Sourdough

Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!

825 Russell blvd # 23

Popular Items

#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey with our Pesto Aioli on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#8 Turkey & Salami
Thinly sliced Turkey and Dry Genoa Salami served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Clam Chowder
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
Tomato Bisque
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
#2 French Dip
Thinly sliced Roast Beef with our House Sauce, Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread with a side of our Au Jus sauce. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
#9 Cracked Pepper Turkey
Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#10 Veggie
Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#1 Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Chips$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
Location

825 Russell blvd # 23

Davis CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
