Go
A map showing the location of West Coast Sourdough

West Coast Sourdough

Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

147 Reviews

$$

3090 W Shaw Ave

Fresno, CA 93711

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Clam Chowder - Daily!*
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
Italian Salad*
Chopped Romaine, with Mixed Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & a side of Italian Dressing
Cobb Salad*
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

3090 W Shaw Ave, Fresno CA 93711

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cocina Village

No reviews yet

Cocina Village features Authentic Mexican Flavors for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Our mission is to bring a piece of Mexico to life, through the creation of authentic flavors that incite a celebration of Mexican Cuisine, in a place for everyone to taste and see. Welcome to the Cocina Village Experience.

Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Culichi Town

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

West Coast Sourdough

orange star4.4 • 147 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston