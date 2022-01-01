West Coast Sourdough
Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
147 Reviews
$$
3090 W Shaw Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
3090 W Shaw Ave, Fresno CA 93711
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cocina Village
Cocina Village features Authentic Mexican Flavors for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Our mission is to bring a piece of Mexico to life, through the creation of authentic flavors that incite a celebration of Mexican Cuisine, in a place for everyone to taste and see. Welcome to the Cocina Village Experience.
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry
Come in and enjoy!
Culichi Town
Come in and enjoy!!
Jamba
Jamba Juice