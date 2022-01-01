West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - W Kettleman Lane
Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
2602 W Kettleman Lane, Lodi CA 95242
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy
No Reviews
2601 Reynolds Ranch Pkwy Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurant
Denis' Country Kitchen - 1327 W. Lockeford St
No Reviews
1327 W. Lockeford St Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurant