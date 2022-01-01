Go
West Coast Sourdough

236 E River Park Cir

Popular Items

#3 Pastrami
Thinly sliced Lean Pastrami, on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
Clam Chowder
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
#13 Italian
Dry Genoa Salami & thinly sliced Pepperoni, typically drizzled with Olive Oil & Balsamic with Mozzarella Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your other fillings!*
Chicken Poblano Pepper
*Served Monday & Friday* A Southwest-Inspired creamy blend of diced chicken and spicy peppers, accented with corn and black beans.
#9 Cracked Pepper Turkey
Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Chips$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
#1 Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#8 Turkey & Salami
Thinly sliced Turkey and Dry Genoa Salami served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Tomato Bisque
*Served Daily* A rich broth of light cream, spices and a delicious medley of tomatoes
#4 Garlic Pesto Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey with our Pesto Aioli on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built how you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Location

236 E River Park Cir

Fresno CA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
