West Coast Sourdough

Freshly baked Sourdough sandwiches, gourmet salads & daily New England Clam Chowder & Tomato Bisque!

8790 Lakewood Drive

Popular Items

Fire-Roasted Vegetable
*Served Tuesday* A deliciously roasted blend of carrots, zucchini, onions, green beans, yellow squash, red bell peppers, diced tomatoes and corn with red peppers! Vegan-friendly!
Fountain Drink$2.50
Enjoy your choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Sierra Mist & others!
Broccoli & Cheese
*Served Saturday* This take on a classic is made with creamy sharp cheddar cheese, a touch of spice and a healthy helping of broccoli!
Par-Baked Baguette$3.99
Our sourdough baguettes, par-baked so you can take them home and enjoy fresh sourdough at your convenience! Please enjoy within 24 hours!
Kids Meal$6.99
A sliced Honey Wheat bread half sandwich, built to liking! Served with Applesauce & Choice of Drink!
Chips$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
20oz Soda$2.25
Choose from Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero or Sierra Mist!
Extra Bread 4 Inch$1.25
4" of our freshly baked sourdough bread!
Baked Baguette$4.99
A fully baked sourdough baguette! Enjoy the warm soft freshness right out the oven!
Sandwich Platter (10+ Sandwiches)
Our catering sandwiches come in a 4" size! Each sandwich comes with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Provolone Cheese! Choose your filling preference(s) and how many you would like in your platter! (Minimum platter size is 10 sandwiches)
Location

8790 Lakewood Drive

Windsor CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
