West Columbia restaurants you'll love

Toast
  West Columbia

Must-try West Columbia restaurants

Cafe Strudel West Columbia image

 

Cafe Strudel West Columbia

300 State Street, West Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Full Hangover Hash$9.00
Choice of Egg Preparation - 2 Eggs
Crispy Hash
Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Sautéed Onion, Banana Pepper, Tomato
*Award Winning*
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.50
Scrambled Eggs
Banana Peppers
Onion
Black Beans
Cheddar Cheese
Side of Sour Cream & Salsa
Breakfast Bowl$9.00
Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage
Choice of Egg Preparation
Choice of Toast or Biscuit
Sharp Cheddar
Adluh Grits
Pepper Gravy
More about Cafe Strudel West Columbia
Mingos Cookies image

 

Mingos Cookies

5580 Sunset Blvd Ste D, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red Velvet Cheesecake$3.50
Signature Red Velvet dough mixed with white chocolate chips, stuffed with house cream cheese. Topped with a cream cheese icing drizzle.
Reese’s Nutter Crunch$3.50
Signature Dough mixed with reese’s peanut butter chocolate chips. Topped with nutty bars and peanut butter fluff!
Chocolate Chip$3.15
Signature dough overly stuffed with milk chocolate chips. Topped with more chocolate chips
More about Mingos Cookies
Mannys image

 

Mannys

1228 Augusta Rd, West Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHAMOYADA SUPREME$5.50
A spicy chamoy shaved ice with combination of flavors, fresh fruit on top, chili powder and a tamarind candy stick.
RUSA$5.50
Refreshing Shaved ice drink with fresh minced fruit and spicy mango Chamoy, and chili powder. Comes with a grapefruit soda, just pour it in the cup and enjoy the "RUSA"
PAN DE ELOTE$2.75
Sweet Cornbread muffins.
More about Mannys
