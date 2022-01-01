West Columbia restaurants you'll love
Cafe Strudel West Columbia
300 State Street, West Columbia
|Full Hangover Hash
|$9.00
Choice of Egg Preparation - 2 Eggs
Crispy Hash
Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Sautéed Onion, Banana Pepper, Tomato
*Award Winning*
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$8.50
Scrambled Eggs
Banana Peppers
Onion
Black Beans
Cheddar Cheese
Side of Sour Cream & Salsa
|Breakfast Bowl
|$9.00
Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage
Choice of Egg Preparation
Choice of Toast or Biscuit
Sharp Cheddar
Adluh Grits
Pepper Gravy
Mingos Cookies
5580 Sunset Blvd Ste D, Lexington
|Red Velvet Cheesecake
|$3.50
Signature Red Velvet dough mixed with white chocolate chips, stuffed with house cream cheese. Topped with a cream cheese icing drizzle.
|Reese’s Nutter Crunch
|$3.50
Signature Dough mixed with reese’s peanut butter chocolate chips. Topped with nutty bars and peanut butter fluff!
|Chocolate Chip
|$3.15
Signature dough overly stuffed with milk chocolate chips. Topped with more chocolate chips
Mannys
1228 Augusta Rd, West Columbia
|CHAMOYADA SUPREME
|$5.50
A spicy chamoy shaved ice with combination of flavors, fresh fruit on top, chili powder and a tamarind candy stick.
|RUSA
|$5.50
Refreshing Shaved ice drink with fresh minced fruit and spicy mango Chamoy, and chili powder. Comes with a grapefruit soda, just pour it in the cup and enjoy the "RUSA"
|PAN DE ELOTE
|$2.75
Sweet Cornbread muffins.