West Covina restaurants you'll love
West Covina's top cuisines
Must-try West Covina restaurants
More about Tacos Gavilan
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
101 S Azusa Ave, West Covina
|Popular items
|Taco Carnitas
|$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
|Torta Asada
|$7.49
Grilled Steak - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
|Taco Cabeza
|$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
More about Anna's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Anna's Pizza
1240 Lakes Dr, West Covina
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.00
|Mini Pizza
|$8.00
|Cannoli
|$3.49
More about Fujin Ramen
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fujin Ramen
1017 S Glendora Ave, West Covina
|Popular items
|Chashu Duo (OO)
|$14.50
Enjoy Chashu Meats with Green Onions, Thin Noodles and Sesame Seed.
|Garlic Shoyu Belly (OO)
|$15.50
Comes with Chashu Belly, Full Ajitama Egg, Corn, Mushrooms, Red Ginger, Green Onions and Sesame Seed on a Soy Sauce Base Broth
|Fujin (OO)
|$12.00
Comes with Chashu Pork, Corn, Half Egg, Green Onions and Sesame Seed.
More about Dog Haus
Dog Haus
2678 E Garvey Ave S, West Covina
|Popular items
|CHEESEBURGER SLIDER
|$2.49
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll
|SOOO CALI
wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy fried onions, spicy basil aioli
|HOLY AIOLI
|$9.49
white american cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
More about Ahipoki CA
Ahipoki CA
245 N Barranca Street #10, West Covina
|Popular items
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
|Spam Musubi (1)
|$2.75
Grilled Spam Musubi
|Spam Musubi (2)
|$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
More about Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s
3117 E. Garvey Ave., N., West Covina
|Popular items
|Razzleberry Pie
|$14.99
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
|Double Cream Blueberry Pie
|$16.49
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.