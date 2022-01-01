West Covina restaurants you'll love

West Covina restaurants
Toast
  West Covina

West Covina's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try West Covina restaurants

Tacos Gavilan image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

101 S Azusa Ave, West Covina

Avg 4.6 (2412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Carnitas$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
Torta Asada$7.49
Grilled Steak - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
Taco Cabeza$1.89
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
More about Tacos Gavilan
Anna's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Anna's Pizza

1240 Lakes Dr, West Covina

Avg 4.7 (1386 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$6.00
Mini Pizza$8.00
Cannoli$3.49
More about Anna's Pizza
Fujin Ramen image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fujin Ramen

1017 S Glendora Ave, West Covina

Avg 4 (3033 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chashu Duo (OO)$14.50
Enjoy Chashu Meats with Green Onions, Thin Noodles and Sesame Seed.
Garlic Shoyu Belly (OO)$15.50
Comes with Chashu Belly, Full Ajitama Egg, Corn, Mushrooms, Red Ginger, Green Onions and Sesame Seed on a Soy Sauce Base Broth
Fujin (OO)$12.00
Comes with Chashu Pork, Corn, Half Egg, Green Onions and Sesame Seed.
More about Fujin Ramen
acee8cbf-e8df-4d2c-9d56-bacabcb552c3 image

 

Dog Haus

2678 E Garvey Ave S, West Covina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER SLIDER$2.49
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll
SOOO CALI
wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy fried onions, spicy basil aioli
HOLY AIOLI$9.49
white american cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
More about Dog Haus
Ahipoki CA image

 

Ahipoki CA

245 N Barranca Street #10, West Covina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Poke Bowl$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Spam Musubi (1)$2.75
Grilled Spam Musubi
Spam Musubi (2)$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
More about Ahipoki CA
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

3117 E. Garvey Ave., N., West Covina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Razzleberry Pie$14.99
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie$16.49
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
More about Marie Callender’s
0004 - West Covina image

 

0004 - West Covina

2626 E. Garvey Ave. S., West Covina

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0004 - West Covina
El Bukanas West Covina image

 

El Bukanas West Covina

1347 S Azusa Ave, West Covina

Avg 4.6 (94 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Bukanas West Covina
Hacienda Diaz Restaurant image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Hacienda Diaz Restaurant

1335 S Azusa Ave, West Covina

Avg 4.3 (214 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hacienda Diaz Restaurant
More near West Covina to explore

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Covina

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
