Burritos in West Covina
West Covina restaurants that serve burritos
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
101 S Azusa Ave, West Covina
|Burrito Lengua
|$6.99
Steamed Beef Tongue - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
|Burrito Pollo
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
|Burrito Carnitas
|$6.99
Braised Pork - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
SAUSAGES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dog Haus
2678 E Garvey Ave S, West Covina
|CAJUN BURRITO
3 sunny side up eggs, cajun bier-cheese sausage, white american cheese, caramelized onions, crispy hot tots, chipotle aioli
|BEYOND BREAKFAST BURRITO
3 sunny side up eggs, Beyond sausage, white american cheese, crispy tots, avocado, wild arugula, tomato, spicy basil aioli
|LITTLE MULE BURRITO
3 sunny side up eggs, smoked bacon, white american cheese, crispy tots, avocado, pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli