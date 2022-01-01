Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in West Covina

Go
West Covina restaurants
Toast

West Covina restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan - West Covina

101 S Azusa Ave, West Covina

Avg 4.6 (2412 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$3.49
More about Tacos Gavilan - West Covina
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s - 075 - West Covina

3117 E. Garvey Ave., N., West Covina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake 9"$0.00
NEW! Strawberry-flavored New York style cheesecake loaded with chunks of real strawberries atop a graham cracker crust.
9" New York Style Cheesecake$36.99
Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!
6" New York Style Cheesecake$17.99
Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!
More about Marie Callender’s - 075 - West Covina

Browse other tasty dishes in West Covina

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Tacos

Honey Chicken

Map

More near West Covina to explore

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (35 restaurants)

Covina

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (966 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (571 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (260 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1005 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston