Chicken salad in West Covina

West Covina restaurants
West Covina restaurants that serve chicken salad

Anna's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Anna's Pizza

1240 Lakes Dr, West Covina

Avg 4.7 (1386 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Anna's Pizza
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

3117 E. Garvey Ave., N., West Covina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.
Thai Chicken Salad$14.99
New! Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad$13.79
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender’s

