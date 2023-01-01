Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
West Covina
/
West Covina
/
Edamame
West Covina restaurants that serve edamame
Kopan Sushi & Ramen - West Covina
1230 Lakes Drive, West Covina
No reviews yet
Spicy Garlic Edamame
$8.95
Salted Edamame
$5.95
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen - West Covina
Ahipoki - West Covina
245 N Barranca Street #10, West Covina
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.50
More about Ahipoki - West Covina
