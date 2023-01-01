Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in West Covina

Go
West Covina restaurants
Toast

West Covina restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Cheers Cafe 微醺小馆 - 1414 South Azusa Avenue

1414 South Azusa Avenue, West Covina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Beef Fried Rice$15.00
Kimchi Beef Tofu Soup$13.00
More about Cheers Cafe 微醺小馆 - 1414 South Azusa Avenue
Ahipoki CA image

 

Ahipoki - West Covina

245 N Barranca Street #10, West Covina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi$5.50
More about Ahipoki - West Covina

Browse other tasty dishes in West Covina

Cheesecake

Salmon

Miso Soup

Salmon Rolls

Mozzarella Sticks

Caesar Salad

Honey Chicken

Chicken Salad

Map

More near West Covina to explore

Rowland Heights

Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)

Covina

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (839 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (701 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston