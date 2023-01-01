Turkey clubs in West Covina
West Covina restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Anna's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Anna's Pizza
1240 Lakes Dr, West Covina
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.50
More about Marie Callender’s - 075 - West Covina
Marie Callender’s - 075 - West Covina
3117 E. Garvey Ave., N., West Covina
|Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
|$12.99
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
|Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich
|$9.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal: