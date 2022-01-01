West Des Moines American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in West Des Moines

Smash Park image

 

Smash Park

6625 Coach Light Dr, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sheet Ton of Nachos$11.49
white cheddar cheese sauce, crispy bacon, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream, green onion, house corn tortilla chips
Fried Pickleballs$9.99
whipped cream cheese, dill pickles, bacon and white cheddar cheese hand breaded and fried. Served with bloody Mary ranch dipper
Boneless- 10 OZ$10.49
all natural, 24-hour beer brined chicken, choice of 1 sauce and 1 dipper
More about Smash Park
The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market image

 

The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market

640 S 50th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Jalapeno Pasta$17.00
Pulled Chicken/ Jalapeno Fettuccine/ Jalapeno Cream Sauce
Cavatelli$17.00
Italian Sausage/ Cavatelli Pasta/ Red Sauce/ Mozzarella
Margherita Pizza$13.00
Mozzarella/ Basil/ Tomato/ Olive Oil/ Pesto
More about The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market
Dino's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dino's Bar & Grill

5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines

Avg 4.8 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dino Burger$15.99
Half Seafood Nachos$8.99
Seafood Nachos$15.99
More about Dino's Bar & Grill
Barn Town Brewing image

 

Barn Town Brewing

9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger of the Month$13.99
February Burger of the month is The Birria Burger!
One beef patty topped with Queso Fresco, Birria Pork, Lime Pickled Onions & Radishes with a Cilantro Lime Crema drizzle. Served on a Hawaiian bun and a toasted jalapeno to top it off! Includes a side of Birria Au Jus, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Verde.
Bavarian Pretzels$9.99
hand-cut fries, house beef gravy, cheese curds
choose: TRADITIONAL SALTED or EVERYTHING BAGEL style
'55$11.99
two burger patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, special sauce. named after our ford f-100 on top of our bar!
More about Barn Town Brewing
Mitzi's image

GRILL

Mitzi's

206 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.9 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage on Mars
A Breakfast Sausage on Two Biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy
Fries (Side)$3.95
A side of our fries.
Hooked on a Feta$9.95
Fries topped with lamb, tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, and feta cheese!
Make it healthy! Put it on a salad instead!
More about Mitzi's
The Keg Stand image

 

The Keg Stand

3530 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1LB$12.95
One pound of our wings with your choice of 1 sauce or rub and celery
Burger$10.95
Two all beef patties with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce, and your choice of cheese on a brioche or pretzel bun with your choice of side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch on a brioche bun with your choice of side
More about The Keg Stand

