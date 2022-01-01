West Des Moines American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in West Des Moines
More about Smash Park
Smash Park
6625 Coach Light Dr, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Sheet Ton of Nachos
|$11.49
white cheddar cheese sauce, crispy bacon, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream, green onion, house corn tortilla chips
|Fried Pickleballs
|$9.99
whipped cream cheese, dill pickles, bacon and white cheddar cheese hand breaded and fried. Served with bloody Mary ranch dipper
|Boneless- 10 OZ
|$10.49
all natural, 24-hour beer brined chicken, choice of 1 sauce and 1 dipper
More about The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market
The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market
640 S 50th St, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Chicken Jalapeno Pasta
|$17.00
Pulled Chicken/ Jalapeno Fettuccine/ Jalapeno Cream Sauce
|Cavatelli
|$17.00
Italian Sausage/ Cavatelli Pasta/ Red Sauce/ Mozzarella
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.00
Mozzarella/ Basil/ Tomato/ Olive Oil/ Pesto
More about Dino's Bar & Grill
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dino's Bar & Grill
5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Dino Burger
|$15.99
|Half Seafood Nachos
|$8.99
|Seafood Nachos
|$15.99
More about Barn Town Brewing
Barn Town Brewing
9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Burger of the Month
|$13.99
February Burger of the month is The Birria Burger!
One beef patty topped with Queso Fresco, Birria Pork, Lime Pickled Onions & Radishes with a Cilantro Lime Crema drizzle. Served on a Hawaiian bun and a toasted jalapeno to top it off! Includes a side of Birria Au Jus, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Verde.
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$9.99
hand-cut fries, house beef gravy, cheese curds
choose: TRADITIONAL SALTED or EVERYTHING BAGEL style
|'55
|$11.99
two burger patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, special sauce. named after our ford f-100 on top of our bar!
More about Mitzi's
GRILL
Mitzi's
206 5th St, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|Sausage on Mars
A Breakfast Sausage on Two Biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy
|Fries (Side)
|$3.95
A side of our fries.
|Hooked on a Feta
|$9.95
Fries topped with lamb, tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, and feta cheese!
Make it healthy! Put it on a salad instead!
More about The Keg Stand
The Keg Stand
3530 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines
|Popular items
|1LB
|$12.95
One pound of our wings with your choice of 1 sauce or rub and celery
|Burger
|$10.95
Two all beef patties with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce, and your choice of cheese on a brioche or pretzel bun with your choice of side
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch on a brioche bun with your choice of side