West Des Moines bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in West Des Moines

Smash Park image

 

Smash Park

6625 Coach Light Dr, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Sheet Ton of Nachos$11.49
white cheddar cheese sauce, crispy bacon, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream, green onion, house corn tortilla chips
Fried Pickleballs$9.99
whipped cream cheese, dill pickles, bacon and white cheddar cheese hand breaded and fried. Served with bloody Mary ranch dipper
Boneless- 10 OZ$10.49
all natural, 24-hour beer brined chicken, choice of 1 sauce and 1 dipper
Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge

225 5th street, West Des Moines

Avg 4.3 (312 reviews)
Mongolian Beef$20.00
Heavenly has a reputation as the best Mongolian Beef in the Des Moines-area. We take pride in that and you have to taste why we've earned that title. We take fresh, local beef and stir fry it to perfection with green scallion, onions, buttoned mushroom and a signature sauce.
Vegetarian Egg Rolls (2)$6.50
Owner's secret recipe with vegetables only!
Crab Rangoon (6)$8.50
Crab Rangoon is a Chinese-American cuisine staple and we make ours from scratch. We take cream cheese and imitation crab and wrap it in handmade wontons, then fried to perfection.
Wasabi image

 

Wasabi

9500 University ave #2101, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Spicy Crab Roll$7.00
Crab, spicy mayo.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Crispy shrimp, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce.
Marilyn Monroll$16.00
Raw. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado topped w. seared white tuna and garlic sampal sauce.
Dino's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dino's Bar & Grill

5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines

Avg 4.8 (697 reviews)
Dino Burger$15.99
Half Seafood Nachos$8.99
Seafood Nachos$15.99
G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

SANDWICHES

G Mig's 5th St. Pub

128 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)
Pub Melt$13.75
Honey turkey, pit ham, bacon bits, cheddar and Swiss cheese, served on grilled hoagie, queso on the side
The Pride of Iowa Wrap$13.50
2016 State Fair Award Winning
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, pork carnitas, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, tortilla crumbles (GF), chipotle aioli
Sub chipotle chicken for another award-winning option!
Gluten free wraps available ($2)
Chicken BLT Wrap$13.50
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken strips, bacon bits, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy bacon dressing
Barn Town Brewing image

 

Barn Town Brewing

9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Burger of the Month$13.99
February Burger of the month is The Birria Burger!
One beef patty topped with Queso Fresco, Birria Pork, Lime Pickled Onions & Radishes with a Cilantro Lime Crema drizzle. Served on a Hawaiian bun and a toasted jalapeno to top it off! Includes a side of Birria Au Jus, Tortilla Chips & Salsa Verde.
Bavarian Pretzels$9.99
hand-cut fries, house beef gravy, cheese curds
choose: TRADITIONAL SALTED or EVERYTHING BAGEL style
'55$11.99
two burger patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, special sauce. named after our ford f-100 on top of our bar!
The Keg Stand image

 

The Keg Stand

3530 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
1LB$12.95
One pound of our wings with your choice of 1 sauce or rub and celery
Burger$10.95
Two all beef patties with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, burger sauce, and your choice of cheese on a brioche or pretzel bun with your choice of side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch on a brioche bun with your choice of side
Cattoor's image

 

Cattoor's

1306 Grand Ave, West Des Moines

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
