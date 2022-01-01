West Des Moines breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in West Des Moines

Eggs & Jam image

 

Eggs & Jam

1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines

Ludabiscuits$10.95
Side of Crispy Bacon$3.95
Toast Face Killah$11.95
PerKup Cafe image

SANDWICHES

PerKup Cafe

2700 University Ave, West Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (1040 reviews)
CROISSANT SANDWICH$6.00
2 scrambled eggs folded and topped with American cheese & your choice of bacon ham or sausage.
JAKE
3 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onion, peppers, and a choice of meat served over hash-browns and a side of toast.
BISCUIT/JAM$1.65
made from scratch buttermilk biscuits with a side of homemade jam
G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

SANDWICHES

G Mig's 5th St. Pub

128 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)
Pub Melt$13.75
Honey turkey, pit ham, bacon bits, cheddar and Swiss cheese, served on grilled hoagie, queso on the side
The Pride of Iowa Wrap$13.50
2016 State Fair Award Winning
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, pork carnitas, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, tortilla crumbles (GF), chipotle aioli
Sub chipotle chicken for another award-winning option!
Gluten free wraps available ($2)
Chicken BLT Wrap$13.50
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken strips, bacon bits, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy bacon dressing
