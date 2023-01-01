Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef fried rice in West Des Moines

Go
West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve beef fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Heavenly Asian Cuisine

225 5th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Fried Rice$14.00
More about Heavenly Asian Cuisine
Wasabi image

 

Wasabi - Waukee

9500 University Ave #2101, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jap Fried Rice Beef$16.00
Kimchi Fried Rice Beef$17.00
Spicy.
More about Wasabi - Waukee

Browse other tasty dishes in West Des Moines

Maki

Cappuccino

Salmon Rolls

Burritos

Pancakes

Shrimp Rolls

Nachos

Tacos

Map

More near West Des Moines to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1800 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (385 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston