Blt wraps in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
West Des Moines restaurants that serve blt wraps

PerKup Cafe image

SANDWICHES

PerKup Cafe

2700 University Ave, West Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 BLT WRAP$8.25
More about PerKup Cafe
G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

SANDWICHES

G Mig's 5th St. Pub

128 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken BLT Wrap$13.50
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken strips, bacon bits, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy bacon dressing
More about G Mig's 5th St. Pub

