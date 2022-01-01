Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
West Des Moines restaurants that serve burritos

Eggs & Jam image

 

Eggs & Jam

1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rumpshaker Burrito$12.95
More about Eggs & Jam
G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

SANDWICHES

G Mig's 5th St. Pub

128 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Migsie's Burrito$13.50
Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla, Andouille Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Hashbrowns, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Poblano Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onions and Chipotle Aioli.
Served with Sour Cream & Salsa.
More about G Mig's 5th St. Pub
Barn Town Brewing image

 

Barn Town Brewing

9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
420 '55 Burrito$13.99
Our '55 burger rolled up (like a fatty) in a warm tortilla & topped with cheese sauce. Served with fries or chips.
Brunch Burrito$12.99
Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar,guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with house potatoes and salsa.
choice of one:
- braised black beans
- country pork sausage
- grilled chicken breast
- house-made chorizo
- thick cut braised bacon
More about Barn Town Brewing
Big Acai Bowls image

 

Big Acai Bowls

117 5th Street, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Burrito$6.50
Curried sweet potatoes, cilantro lime rice and jalapeno cream sauce, cuban black beans, toasted pepitas, and fresh avocado (when available) wrapped in a spinach tortilla shell.
Spicy Chicken Burrito$6.50
shredded chicken, pinto beans, cheddar cheese, white rice, cashew cream sauce, green onion, and avocado (when available).
Chipotle Turkey Burrito$6.50
chipotle ground turkey, green rice, quesadilla cheese, cilantro lime cashew cream, green onion, and fresh spinach in a sun-dried tomato tortilla shell
More about Big Acai Bowls

