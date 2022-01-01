Burritos in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve burritos
Eggs & Jam
1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines
|Rumpshaker Burrito
|$12.95
SANDWICHES
G Mig's 5th St. Pub
128 5th St, West Des Moines
|Migsie's Burrito
|$13.50
Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla, Andouille Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Hashbrowns, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Poblano Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onions and Chipotle Aioli.
Served with Sour Cream & Salsa.
Barn Town Brewing
9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines
|420 '55 Burrito
|$13.99
Our '55 burger rolled up (like a fatty) in a warm tortilla & topped with cheese sauce. Served with fries or chips.
|Brunch Burrito
|$12.99
Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar,guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with house potatoes and salsa.
choice of one:
- braised black beans
- country pork sausage
- grilled chicken breast
- house-made chorizo
- thick cut braised bacon
Big Acai Bowls
117 5th Street, West Des Moines
|Vegan Burrito
|$6.50
Curried sweet potatoes, cilantro lime rice and jalapeno cream sauce, cuban black beans, toasted pepitas, and fresh avocado (when available) wrapped in a spinach tortilla shell.
|Spicy Chicken Burrito
|$6.50
shredded chicken, pinto beans, cheddar cheese, white rice, cashew cream sauce, green onion, and avocado (when available).
|Chipotle Turkey Burrito
|$6.50
chipotle ground turkey, green rice, quesadilla cheese, cilantro lime cashew cream, green onion, and fresh spinach in a sun-dried tomato tortilla shell