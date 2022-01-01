Cake in West Des Moines

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market image

 

The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market

640 S 50th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.00
More about The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market
PerKup Cafe image

SANDWICHES

PerKup Cafe

2700 University Ave, West Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PATTY CAKE$6.75
Sausage patty and 1 over easy egg inside 2 mini buttermilk cakes
CAKE COMBO$4.95
1 kids cake with 2 bacon or sausage
More about PerKup Cafe
Item pic

 

Gilroy's

1238 8th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cauliflower Cake Sandwich$14.99
Fried cauliflower patty / Tomato / Mixed greens / Feta / Garlic aioli / Brioche bun
More about Gilroy's
Wasabi image

 

Wasabi

9500 University ave #2101, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Overload Cake$8.00
A chocolate lover’s dream.
More about Wasabi

