Calamari in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
West Des Moines restaurants that serve calamari

Banana Leaf image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854

5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines

Avg 4.3 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Salad$6.95
Fried Calamari$8.95
Tender squid, lightly breaded seasoning and fried. Served with Ketchup and Wasabi mayo
Three Flavor Calamari$9.95
Perfectly fried calamari tossed with our homemade three flavor sauce and topped with fried onions
More about Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854
The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market image

 

Urban Cellar Wine, Bar, Grille, and Market

640 S 50th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$15.00
More about Urban Cellar Wine, Bar, Grille, and Market

