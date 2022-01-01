Chai tea in West Des Moines

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PerKup Cafe image

SANDWICHES

PerKup Cafe

2700 University Ave, West Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea$4.50
More about PerKup Cafe
Big Acai Bowls image

 

Big Acai Bowls

117 5th Street, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Chai Tea Latte$4.00
Small Chai Tea Latte$3.00
Medium Chai Tea Latte$3.50
More about Big Acai Bowls

